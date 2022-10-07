Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer

Farmer Barry Evans examines the soil at a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with wheat,...
Farmer Barry Evans examines the soil at a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with wheat, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Kress, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Drought and extreme heat have severely damaged much of the cotton harvest in the U.S., which produces roughly 35% of the world’s crop.

Nowhere is this more apparent than the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state.

Forecasters and agricultural economists say that Texas cotton farmers could abandon nearly 70% of what they planted in the spring, making it the worst harvest in more than a decade.

Losses could cost the region $1.2 billion, despite the federal insurance payments that farmers rely on during bad harvest years.

Cotton bolls sit on the ground after a field was plowed over, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, near Kress,...
Cotton bolls sit on the ground after a field was plowed over, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, near Kress, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

