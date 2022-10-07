Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democratic candidate Cody Grace talks about challenge to state representative Matt Schaefer

He said he wants to “make sure the relationship between a woman and her doctor is secure.”
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic candidate Cody Grace joined East Texas Now to about his run for Texas House Representative District 6.

Grace said he wants to make changes through legislation. He said regarding the abortion trigger law in Texas and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, “prevented all exceptions except for the life of the mother I think that’s a little too far.” He said he wants to “make sure the relationship between a woman and her doctor is secure.”

Grace also shared his thoughts on gun legislation.

