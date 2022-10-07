Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!

Dudley’s Crawfish Chowder

1 1/2 cups chopped bell pepper

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

2 pounds crawfish tails

2 cups potato flakes

4 cups cream style corn

4 cups whole kernel corn

2 quarts half and half

2 cups heavy cream

1 stick of butter

Method:

Melt the butter in a soup pot or Dutch oven

Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft.

Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes.

Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning.

Serve with garlic bread.

