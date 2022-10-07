Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - An AMBER child abduction alert has been issued for a baby girl from the Livingston area.

According to the alert, which is issued by Texas Department of Public Safety, the baby’s name is Sonni Meilike. She is white and was wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who they believe has taken the child and fled. Norman is 31, is white and has brown hair and blue eye., She is 5′1″ and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. She has tattoos on her back and her left arm.

DPS asks that you call 911 if you see her.

The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does...
The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does not have legal custody of her.(TEXAS DPS)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas R. Agustin
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Charles Nash
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years

Latest News

GABC Hurricane Relief Team
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida
Trinity County Fire
Trinity County Fire
Red Zone Game Ball Chapel Hill
Red Zone Game Ball Chapel Hill
Whitehouse PD
Whitehouse PD