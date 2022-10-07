2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Public Safety has reported that a two-week-old baby previously reported as missing has been found.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice that Sonni Meilike has been found. Previously, an AMBER child abduction alert had been issued for Sonni.
According to the alert, the suspect was her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who they believe had taken the child and fled.
