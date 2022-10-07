Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found

Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.(TEXAS DPS)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Public Safety has reported that a two-week-old baby previously reported as missing has been found.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice that Sonni Meilike has been found. Previously, an AMBER child abduction alert had been issued for Sonni.

According to the alert, the suspect was her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who they believe had taken the child and fled.

The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does...
The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does not have legal custody of her.(TEXAS DPS)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’

Latest News

Democratic candidate Cody Grace talks about challenge to state representative Matt Schaefer
Democratic candidate Cody Grace talks about challenge to state representative Matt Schaefer
Democratic candidate Cody Grace talks about challenge to state representative Matt Schaefer
Democratic candidate Cody Grace talks about challenge to state representative Matt Schaefer
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
The Texarkana Independent School District is hoping to get a tax bond on the ballot that would...
Texarkana high school band instructor accused of enticing minor for sex