WebXtra: Nacogdoches police work to lower handicap parking violations

Sergeant Brett Ayers spoke to KTRE about working with volunteers of the Community Emergency Response Team.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches police have seen a high number of handicap parking violations.

Sergeant Brett Ayers said volunteers of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Nacogdoches Police Department created the Handicap Project in 2019 in efforts to keep handicap parking spaces available and educate the public.

CERT members can check out a vehicle through the department and can give out citations for anyone parking illegally.

