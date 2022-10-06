Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Christus Opportunity Fair takes place at Chapel Hill High School

Deedee Fowler, program manager for talent acquisition at Christus Health, spoke about the job shortage that Christus is currently facing.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third Christus Opportunity Fair took place at Chapel Hill High School this morning.

The fair took place inside the Institutional Career and Technology Building where many health students take their classes.

A second session will take place at 1:30 p.m. after the students have lunch.

Deedee Fowler is the program manager for talent acquisition at Christus Health, and she spoke about the job shortage that Christus is currently facing. Fowler says this is a great opportunity to bridge the gap between underprivileged students and employers seeking employees.

