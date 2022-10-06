Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy has plans to honor teachers Thursday night before the game kicks off.

They’re doing so because it will be World Teachers’ Day.

Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition.

Once the honors are over, though, coach says it’s time to get down to business.

“We haven’t played a game this year with all our starters in the game yet, so, we got ‘em all. So, you know we got ‘em all together; we’ve got our experienced guys out there now. We got a chance to put together a good game plan in the bye week. And to come into this thing ready to go tomorrow.” said Willis.

