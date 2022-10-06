Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and very warm

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Not quite as cool this morning, but still not a bad start to the day.  It’ll be mostly sunny through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching near 90 degrees and light winds.  Tonight, temperatures drop into the lower 60s with a cold front arriving tomorrow.  Still pretty warm tomorrow with more clouds in the forecast, but cooler air begins to move in just in time for the weekend.  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 80s.  There will be a quick warming trend into next week and temperatures return to near 90 degrees by midweek.  Signs point to the possibility of some rain chances by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas R. Agustin
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
October is Mental health awareness month
UT Tyler Mental Health Awareness walk leads to tips, resources for struggling East Texans
John's Walk Across Texas
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness
Governor Abbott In Tyler
Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion