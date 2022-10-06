Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and very warm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Not quite as cool this morning, but still not a bad start to the day. It’ll be mostly sunny through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching near 90 degrees and light winds. Tonight, temperatures drop into the lower 60s with a cold front arriving tomorrow. Still pretty warm tomorrow with more clouds in the forecast, but cooler air begins to move in just in time for the weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 80s. There will be a quick warming trend into next week and temperatures return to near 90 degrees by midweek. Signs point to the possibility of some rain chances by the end of next week.

