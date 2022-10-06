Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Hope that you are ready for a beautiful but warm day today. Temperatures this afternoon will steadily climb into the upper 80s with a few folks hitting 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Thankfully, today will likely be the warmest day of the week as a cold front will steadily push south through the area this afternoon, dropping our afternoon highs back down in the upper 80s for Friday. This will be a dry frontal passage, so football games tonight and tomorrow will go unimpeded from the weather! A better surge of cooler air arrives by the weekend with highs dropping into the middle 80s for both Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions. Hopefully you can plan something outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather while it is here! Plenty of sunshine on tap for the first half of next week as temperatures gradually warm back into the upper 80s by next Wednesday. There is the chance for another cold front that looks to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday, but time will tell if it actually brings cooler temperatures and hopefully a little bit of rain. We’ll be watching!

