Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway

Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in the slaying of two men found dead alongside a Cherokee County highway has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Harris of Shreveport, Louisiana turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Harris is a suspect in the deaths of Jakari Hogan, 23, and Ronnie Pearson, 20, both of Shreveport. Their bodies were found near the along Highway 79 near the Cherokee-Rusk county line on Jan. 30. Both men had apparent gunshot wounds.

A warrant for capital murder was issued for Harris on Feb. 2 by the 369th District Judge Michael Davis. The sheriff’s office said upon attaining the warrant for Harris, a multi agency search for Harris was conducted in Louisiana and Texas for Harris’s arrest.

RELATED: Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas R. Agustin
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her

Latest News

Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Nacogdoches Police department has seen a high number of handicap parking violations.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches police work to lower handicap parking violations
Nacogdoches Police department has seen a high number of handicap parking violations.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches police work to lower handicap violations
Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts
Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts talks about his campaign for Texas governor