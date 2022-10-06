WEBXTRA: Region 7 food show helps students have voice in school menus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday in Lufkin, over 40 school districts attended the food co-op to try out food from different vendors.

Parents, teachers and students can try foods from the vendor booths, and then vote for their favorites by scanning the QR codes. The schools can then use this information when selecting foods for their menu for the 2023-24 school year.

