Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

A Very Warm afternoon ahead for our Thursday...
A very warm day on Thursday...Mild/Warm on Fri...Cooler on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We’ve been talking about 2 cold fronts...neither very strong...that would move through ETX over the next few days, well, now we are expecting the first to weaken/dissipate and the second to push through on Friday. No major changes in the overall forecast, but some cooler air arrives for the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Thursday, then upper 80s on Friday, followed by lower to middle 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Still, no rain in the forecast through Tuesday of next week, but a slight, 20% chance appears next Wednesday, mainly over southern areas. We will keep you updated on that. Sky conditions should be from Sunny to Mostly Sunny through the next 7 days with a Partly Cloudy sky expected on Friday and again next Wednesday. A few more Deep East Texas Counties enacted Burn Bans today...Jasper and Tyler Counties, otherwise, no other changes. Have a great Wednesday Night, East Texas.

