New interim Smith County Pct. 5 constable sworn into office

The new interim Pct. 5 constable for Smith County, Wesley Hicks, was sworn into office Thursday.
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
“I am honored to serve in this position as Precinct 5 Constable and look forward to serving the citizens of Smith County in this new role,” Hicks said.

Family, friends and co-workers attended the swearing-in ceremony, conducted by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran in the Commissioners Courtroom.

According to a press release, Hicks has 13 years of experience in law enforcement and 16 years as an emergency medical technician, emergency medical dispatcher and supervisor. Hicks has worked as Deputy Constable for Precinct 5 for three years. Before that, he worked from 2013-2019, for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, as a Patrol Deputy, Patrol Sergeant and then Lieutenant. He also worked for the Sheriff’s Office as a 9-1-1 Dispatcher and reserve deputy from 1992-1995. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Lindale Fire Department, from 1990-2013, working his way up to Assistant Chief.

“My career has been dedicated to public safety and serving the citizens of Smith County,” he said.

On September 27, the Commissioners Court voted to appoint Hicks as interim constable, after Constable Jeff McClenny resigned, effective October 6. McClenny left his elected position to take a job as Police Chief for San Augustine ISD.

“I want everyone to know I will continue to serve the citizens of Smith County and Precinct 5 with honor, integrity and fairness,” Hicks said.

