Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire

A house fire took the lives of a mother and two children on Thursday in Trinity County.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A house fire took the lives of a mother and two children on Thursday in Trinity County.

In a video posted to Facebook, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said the house on Rustling Wind Street in the Camp Branch subdivision was completely involved when emergency responders arrived on-scene. One teenaged boy was able to escape the fire through a window. The victims are identified as Emily Gideon, 36, and her two daughters aged 10 and 7.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. An investigation into the fire’s origins is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas R. Agustin
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Charles Nash
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years

Latest News

Parents, teachers and students can try foods from the vendor booths, and then vote for their...
WEBXTRA: Region 7 food show helps students have voice in school menus
Parents, teachers and students can try foods from the vendor booths, and then vote for their...
WEBXTRA: Region 7 food show helps students pick school menu
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Upshur County resident Kim King has taken to dehydrating food in an effort to curb grocery bills.
WebXtra: East Texans find new ways to stretch food budgets amid inflation woes
Upshur County resident Kim King has taken to dehydrating food in an effort to curb grocery bills.
WebXtra: East Texans find new ways to stretch food budgets amid inflation woes