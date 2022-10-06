Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase

Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a...
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning, a Lufkin man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in an accident.

Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

An officer attempted to stop Gonzalez’s Chevy Impala for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Avenue. He refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued headed northbound on Raguet Street.

The chase ended five minutes later in the 5000 block of Lotus Lane when Gonzalez lost control of his car and wrecked. His vehicle came to rest on its roof and damaged a business fence.

Gonzalez then exited his vehicle and fled on foot but was taken into custody after he attempted to jump a fence but fell.

Top speeds during the pursuit were more than 100 mph.

Gonzalez was also in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

He remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 10 a.m.

