Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder

Ceylan Bridges
Ceylan Bridges(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a seven-year-old murder case.

Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Gregg County Jail on one count of murder. Bridges’ arrest is in connection with the September 20, 2015 death of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed in the area of Ledger Street and Sibley Street. The incident was considered a cold case until recently when the Longview Police Department said new evidence surfaced.

The third Christus Opportunity Fair took place at Chapel Hill High School this morning.
The third Christus Opportunity Fair took place at Chapel Hill High School this morning.
Nacogdoches Police department has seen a high number of handicap parking violations.
Nacogdoches Police department has seen a high number of handicap parking violations.
