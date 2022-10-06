Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a seven-year-old murder case.

Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Gregg County Jail on one count of murder. Bridges’ arrest is in connection with the September 20, 2015 death of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed in the area of Ledger Street and Sibley Street. The incident was considered a cold case until recently when the Longview Police Department said new evidence surfaced.

