Kilgore coach says players’ love for each other is team’s strength

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Head Coach Clint Fuller says his players’ love for each other is the team’s strength.

“In most of my experiences, teams who love and admire their teammates and coaches and the community have the most success,” Fuller said.

Fuller also said in addition to mutual respect, the Bulldogs play an “extremely physical” style and play hard.

Kilgore plays in Lindale on Friday in the Week 7 Red Zone Game of the Week.

Fuller appeared in a live interview on Red Zone Preview.

