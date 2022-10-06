East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler is sending teams to Puerto Rico and Florida to help with hurricane relief. The mission group’s goal is to help their neighbor in need, wherever that neighbor may be.

On September 21st, Local Missions Director Samuel Sadler told the church about a family of 10 whose home was destroyed. He said the group, “Without hesitation said, ‘Sign us up. Let’s go.’”

On September 23rd, the group of East Texans left for the home in Puerto Rico. “Half of their roof had been ripped off and a massive hole had been left in the domain and so everything that they had was just eradicated,” Sadler said.

“When a storm hits or when a crisis hits, we want to be the first ones there showing the love of Jesus,” Minister of Church Development Jeremy Jones said.

Sadler said after 12 hours, the group restored the home’s roof. “Gratitude transcends the boundaries of language.”

“It’s impactful when you get on the the field, and you see the damage that’s there and the destruction that’s happened, to be able to lay your head on a pillow at night knowing that you’ve made a difference is very rewarding,” Jones said.

The church is recruiting a team to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, but Sadler said they are on stand-by until Florida allows out-of-state teams.

“We’ve already got guys telling us ‘I’m ready to go. Whenever we send a team, I want to be on that team. I want to go to Florida and help,’” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.