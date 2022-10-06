Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students with the disorder

East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day.
East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day.

There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.

Dr. Angela Venters is the dyslexia contact for Region 7 and says dyslexia is a learning disability that impacts students’ ability to read and spell.

“Dyslexia is actually a lifelong condition, so even though we have students that are identified in the school systems and they get intervention for that, they learn the skills to help them to be able to read and to code, but they will continue to struggle with dyslexia throughout their lives,” Venters said.

In Texas, leaders are working toward early identification of the disorder and sharing resources with districts to help students and teachers.

Laura Brown is a teacher for Overton ISD. She said today was a good reinforcement for what they try to teach the kids.

“Which is that they have so many strengths. Dyslexia, especially when you’re in school where you’re reading all the time, it can make someone feel a little bit down on themselves,” Brown said. “We try to focus on and build them up, all of the strengths that they have, and what has been cool about this day is it’s really reinforcing to them that there’s all of these areas, all these different rooms are talking about different things, but all of these areas of strength.”

Activities were centered around math, art, animals, and more.

“I wanted a day for students to be celebrated, the ones diagnosed with dyslexia,” Venters said. “We’re having increasing numbers in Texas and so I wanted the day to kind of celebrate them and help them to walk away empowered with their learning difference.”

They hope to continue this event in the future.


