Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Crude oil prices expected to rise after OPEC shares it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day

Crude oil prices are rising and experts say prices could reach $100 a barrel by the end of the...
Crude oil prices are rising and experts say prices could reach $100 a barrel by the end of the year
By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It seems like we were just starting to see gas prices decrease, but experts are saying, don’t get used to it.

CEO of Douglass Distributing, Brad Douglass said, “Crude oil prices are going back up. We expect it to be well over $100 dollars by the end of the year.”

$100 a barrel that is, which equates to about $3.34 a gallon, which is actually still cheaper than the prices people were seeing during the summer.

Douglass said, “Because in June of this year, prices were actually $122 a barrel, they went down to $90 a barrel September the 20th. unfortunately, since September the 20th, they’ve been slowly going back up.”

Douglass said OPEC cutting oil production will lead to higher gas prices but advises consumers not to worry.

He said, “It’s important but it’s not catastrophic.”

However, consumer, Dallas Raines thinks otherwise.

He said, “It’s going to slow the economy again. Inflation is going to rise, costs will rise.”

Raines shared his own opinion on what would keep gas prices down.

He said, “Use the resources we have here in the United States, instead of relying on others just to make everybody feel better.”

According to the Director of the National Economic Council and the National Security Adviser, President Biden will continue to direct U.S oil reserves to protect consumers.

The president is also directing the Secretary of Energy to explore increasing domestic production in the immediate term.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas R. Agustin
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her

Latest News

Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a...
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
Brandon Jaime is wanted by the Lufkin Police Department as a suspect in a Wednesday night...
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck
Kilgore Head Coach Clint Fuller
Kilgore coach says players’ love for each other is team’s strength
Wesley Hicks sworn in as interim Pct. 5 constable
New interim Smith County Pct. 5 constable sworn into office