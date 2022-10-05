Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 20-year-old woman suspected of a deadly drive-by shooting in 2021 turned herself in to US Marshalls Wednesday morning at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to the shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.

However, Pina did not show up to the station and never contacted police. Investigators were actively searching for her.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Sept. 1, 2021, just after 1:00 a.m. That’s where officers found Siri, who was dead at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson.

Johnson was taken University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

