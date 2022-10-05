Whitehouse police department hiring as community grows

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Police Department is looking to fill in three patrol officer positions.

According to the Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says the need to hire is because the community is growing. City Council approved this expansion as of October 1 and applications are open now.

Chief Robeson says, ”Our purpose here in Whitehouse is to protect and serve our community and we are wanting people who are really geared towards doing that, and getting out here and being a part of the community. Somebody who’s willing to shake hands with a neighbor here or stop by the coffee shop and hang out for a minute and just meet people. It’s more than going out and stopping cars or working crashes or going to these calls.”

The Whitehouse police department will offer all the equipment you need for the job, lateral transfers are available, benefits are included like health care and more.

For more on how to apply, click here.

