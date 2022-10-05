Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations

An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately.

Serving 600 meals a day, a big part of it is breakfast for mission residents and the needy who come in for a meal.

Mission director Brian Livingston says he believes it is the economy that is affecting everyone and causing donations to be much lighter than years past.

