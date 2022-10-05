Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County DA has been recused from the prosecution of a district judge charged with a DWI.

District Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sept. 10 following a wreck.

On Wednesday, Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy W. Byrd issued a press release explaining that he filed a motion to recuse himself from the case on Sept. 14. He stated, “Judge Fowler and I work closely every day in the 115th District Court. I wanted to ensure our citizens that there was no appearance or actual impropriety and the only way to do that was to remove myself.”

The administrative judge for the region, Alfonso Charles, granted the recusal and has assigned Smith County Criminal District Attorney Jacob Putnam to handle the charging decisions and prosecution of this case.

