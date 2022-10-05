Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge

An Upshur County DA has been recused from the prosecution of a district judge charged with a DWI.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County DA has been recused from the prosecution of a district judge charged with a DWI.

District Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sept. 10 following a wreck.

On Wednesday, Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy W. Byrd issued a press release explaining that he filed a motion to recuse himself from the case on Sept. 14. He stated, “Judge Fowler and I work closely every day in the 115th District Court. I wanted to ensure our citizens that there was no appearance or actual impropriety and the only way to do that was to remove myself.”

The administrative judge for the region, Alfonso Charles, granted the recusal and has assigned Smith County Criminal District Attorney Jacob Putnam to handle the charging decisions and prosecution of this case.

Previous: East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Latest News

Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge
Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge
John Mumby
WebXtra: Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness
John Mumby
WebXtra: Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Dry conditions bring burn bans back to East Texas counties