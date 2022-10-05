Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash

A man has been charged in connection with a crash that left a Hewitt man dead over the weekend.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Nicholas Agustin, 19, of Tyler, was traveling south about two miles north of Tyler on State Highway 110 around 4:30 a.m. At the same time, a driver in a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling northbound. According to the report, Agustin lost control of his vehicle and entered the northbound lanes of State Highway 110 where it collided with the Honda Civic.

The driver of Honda Civic sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to a Tyler hospital. The passenger in the Civic, identified as David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Agustin has since been arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle, with bonds totaling at $1.1 million.

