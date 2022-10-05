Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Animal Services waives adoption fees with donation this month

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the month of October, Tyler Animal Services is partnering with Samaritan’s Purse and will waive adoption fees if you bring a donation. Normally dogs are $120 and cats are $80.

All you need to do is bring in 12 toys that will fit in a shoe box and bring it over to the shelter.

“We’re trying to stuff as many shoe boxes as we can and send them out to children all over the world.” says Director of Animal Services for the city of Tyler, Shawn Markmann.”

Samaritan’s Purse is all about providing spiritual and physical aid to international people. Every year, they put on their Operation Christmas Child project to help children in need. It began in 1993, and since then they’ve delivered shoe boxes to 198 million kids in 170 countries. We spoke with the organization’s area coordinator, Gloria Jeane Rosewall about the work they do for these people.

“The most important reason is to show God’s love in a tangible way and so many of these children have never had a gift. They don’t know what gifts are and so they are presented the gospel and they are presented with a gift that demonstrates that love of God,” she said.

If you would like to donate, all you need to do is select which age group you would like to serve, pick age-appropriate items, then put it in a shoe box and drop it off at the shelter.

October 31 is the last day to donate at the Tyler Animal Shelter and have adoption fees waived.

For more information on the items they need for specific age groups, click here.

