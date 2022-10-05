TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview police working fatal wreck in W. Marshall, Bill Owens Pkwy area
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening.
According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
Police ask that drivers avoid this area.
