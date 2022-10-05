Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview police working fatal wreck in W. Marshall, Bill Owens Pkwy area

Police ask that drivers avoid this area.
Police ask that drivers avoid this area.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening.

According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.

Police ask that drivers avoid this area.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
Nicholas R. Agustin
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A driver fell asleep at the wheel of their car, nearly crashing into an 18-wheeler, which...
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County