Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison.
Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
Sullivan was sentenced in July to 10 years of deferred adjudication in July.
