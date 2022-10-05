East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s. It will be sunny and warm today with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. More sunshine is on the way for the end of the week with temperatures near 90 degrees Thursday afternoon. However, a weak cold front arrives on Friday and knocks temperatures back into the mid 80s for Friday afternoon and the lower 80s for Saturday. By Sunday, another warming trend will start with temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.