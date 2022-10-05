Lufkin Panthers seek first district win

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pack are not off to the district start that they had hoped for after dropping their first two to Longview and Forney.

Last week was a bye for the Panthers which Head Coach Todd Quick says it allowed them to work as they prepare to turn things around.

“Well we had a really good week open week last week you know worked on ourself,” said Quick. “You know that’s the big thing. Getting some things fixed that need to be fixed here and then uh, but we get to come home and we got to take care of our business while we’re at home and uh, but the kids had a real good week and we’re looking forward to a better week this week.”

Friday night the Panthers will be seeking their first district win and we asked Coach Quick about the North Mesquite team who will be coming to town.

“Well really really high level guys, skilled guys. Quarterback, receivers, running backs, d backs those guys right there are really athletic, and a lot of different targets offensively to be able to get the ball to,” Quick said.

Kickoff for the game will be at 7:30 pm this Friday Night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.