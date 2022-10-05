Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street.

Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.

