Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street.

Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.

