Governor Abbott reappoints Southwest Collection Archivist as Texas State Historian

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Provided by Office of the Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on October 5, 2024. Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history, and making presentations on Texas history topics.

Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. of Lubbock is the Archivist of the Southwest Collection and on faculty at Texas Tech University. As a Fellow of the West Texas Historical Association and the former Editor of its scholarly journal, he has presented, taught, and published widely on Texas history. Monroe served on the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board, the boards of the West and East Texas Historical Associations, is Chair of the Texas State Historical Association Archives Committee, is on the Executive Advisory Committee of the Handbook of Texas Women Online, is a member of the Philosophical Society of Texas, and is a former board member for the Texas Map Society. He is a founding board member of the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, President of the Rotary Club of Lubbock, President of the Meriwether Society, Inc., and is currently President of the Rotary Club of Lubbock Foundation. He was formerly Secretary General of the Pan American Taekwondo Union, an International Master Instructor and International Referee in Taekwondo, and officiated the sport at the Seoul and Barcelona Olympic Games. Monroe received a Bachelor of Arts in Literature and History from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in History from Texas Tech University.

