Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Federal appeals court orders COVID-19 case filed by Tyson by Amarillo workers to return to court

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal appeals court ruled Monday the COVID-19 damage case filed by Amarillo Tyson workers should return to the court system.

Thousands of workers tested positive for COVID-19, which led to Tyson temporarily closing.

Hundreds of workers got sick and some died.

A group of 41 employees and the state of a worker who died of the virus sued Tyson, but Tyson said the plant was kept open due to an April 2020 order from President Donald Trump.

“We concluded that Tyson was not acting under direction of the federal government and that federal officer removal jurisdiction thus did not exist over claims materially identical to those at issue here,” the court said.

In June of 2021, the case was dismissed by a federal court.

The federal appeals court reinstated the civil case where the employees claimed they were put in danger of getting COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic.

A House subcommittee report in May said Tyson used “baseless” claims of a supply shortage to justify staying open during the most dangerous part of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas R. Agustin
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
October is Mental health awareness month
UT Tyler Mental Health Awareness walk leads to tips, resources for struggling East Texans
John's Walk Across Texas
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness
Governor Abbott In Tyler
Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion
Hiway 80 Donations
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations