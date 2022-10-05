Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fan who caught Judge’s 62nd HR unsure what he’ll do with it

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dallas baseball fan Cory Youmans made the catch of a lifetime, snagging the ball that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run.

Youmans caught the prized souvenir on the fly Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

Youmans, who works in the financial world, said he hasn’t decided what he’ll do with ball.

Youmans was at the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Rangers when Judge led off with a home run.

Soon after a local TV station posted a brief interview with the lucky fan, Bri Amaranthus tweeted: “THIS IS MY HUSBAND.” Amaranthus works in local media and is an alum of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

