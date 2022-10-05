DPS seeing an increase in smugglers using temporary license plates

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Almost every vehicle needs a license plate in order to operate legally in the State of Texas.

There are two types of license plates, one is a general state-issued license plate, and the other is a temporary license plate.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is starting to see an illegal trend involving temporary license plates on the roads.

What may look like a normal temporary license plate, can come up as a stolen license plate after a quick check by law enforcement.

A recent traffic stop involving temporary plates was caught on camera by the City of Encinal Police Department dash camera.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has noticed most of the vehicles involved in human smuggling or criminal activity have used the temporary license plates.

“They think that because they have a temporary tag, or it belongs to someone else we won’t be able to figure it out. Obviously, we have other techniques we can run the vehicle by VIN”, said Estrada.

Sergeant Erick Estrada with DPS adds that not only are these temporary license plates being utilized by people committing crimes but the public.

Going as far as selling them on social media and around town.

“What they are doing is selling these tags they print out from home that are temporary tags and those are also as well fictitious. So if you are a new owner of a used vehicle and you are trying to acquire buyers’ tags then those buyers tags have to be given to you either by the DMV or by the sells agents”, said Estrada.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles reminds the public that if you see these plates being sold online, it is a crime.

People buying from a dealership must have buyers’ license plates on the vehicle and not dealership paper plates since this can also result in problems.

According to Sergeant Estrada, people can receive a fine or even jail time depending on the offense.

Law enforcement continues to investigate fake license plates on Texas roads.

If you have been a victim of buying fake license tags you can contact DPS or any enforcement agency and they will launch an investigation.

