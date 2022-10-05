Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi

Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter(DVFD)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two members of the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department were involved in a deadly crash with a semi.

According to an announcement from the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were involved in a crash with a semi late last night while returning from a call earlier that night.

Brown and Torres were pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

According to the Texas Panhandle 100 Club, there have been four line of duty injuries and three line of duty deaths in the last three months in the Texas Panhandle.

The 100 Club’s mission is to assist emergency responders through financial support after a loss or tragedy.

To become a member of the 100 club, click here.

