Crockett Fire Department receives new truck through firefighter program

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - As dry conditions return to East Texas, firefighters are doing everything they can to keep wildfires in check.

The Crockett Fire Department has a new vehicle in its fleet for free from the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program along with a $20,000 grant for equipment for the truck though the rural volunteer fire department, helping them and saving the citizens of Crockett some money.

“We just have to pay for fuel and maintenance, stuff like that,” Jason Frizell, Chief of the Crockett Fire Department said. “The city’s not out the initial cost of a new truck or the skid unit that comes with it to fight the grass fires.”

The only condition was the former military truck needed to be painted, and with a donated can of orange paint, the brush truck has gotten a new nickname by the fire crew.

“We painted it orange, so we’re calling it the pumpkin wagon,” Frizell said.

Frizell says the truck will serve two purposes, as a water rescue vehicle and helping during forest fires, requiring less trips for water since it holds over 500 gallons.

“It’s going to be a great asset to the community and the citizens as a secondary grass truck which holds more water because our primary unit holds 300 gallons,” Frizell said.

Even though the firefighters have some new equipment, they’re hoping they don’t have to put it to use.

They ask citizens to follow county burn bans.

“We got all this fancy stuff, this nice stuff,” Frizell said. “Normally when people see us, they’re not having a good day.”

