BB gun revealed as cause of Chapel Hill-Mount Pleasant school closure

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD administration made the decision not to have school at the high school on Wednesday after a possible threat was reported to the school.

According to Superintendent Daniel Pritchett, late on Tuesday evening, Chapel Hill ISD became aware of a possible threat to Chapel Hill High School students and staff. The report indicated that a student showed other students a potential firearm while on district property during the school day.

CHISD Administration and the CHISD Police Department began to investigate the claim Tuesday night. In order to gather more information and maintain safety and security, school was closed on Wednesday. After further investigation, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspected firearm was a BB gun.

The district is required to keep student discipline confidential, but said it is “committed to take steps necessary to ensure the safety of all students while abiding by the appropriate state and federal laws as well as district procedures.”

Classes will resume as normal on Thursday, Pritchett said. Anonymous alerts can be made about campus threats or criminal activity online at this link, he noted.

