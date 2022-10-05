Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities say a Mexican citizen who was shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Mexican citizen who was shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas has died from his wounds.

The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot.

The Border Patrol says its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it.

The Mexican Consulate in El Paso says the man who died was a Mexican citizen who was being processed at the station when criminal charges against him were discovered.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

