Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death

Judge said she didn’t stop, even though customers were overdosing
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics, including pure or uncut fentanyl.(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death.

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics, including pure or uncut fentanyl.

Investigators said Irby had to revive several customers that overdosed on the fentanyl she was distributing.

She sold a fatal batch of fentanyl to Dakota Finchman, 27, on May 23, 2019, authorities said.

Irby was initially charged with second-degree murder, but she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine; and distribution of heroin, marijuana, fentanyl, meth, and buprenorphine.

As part of her plea deal, Irby admitted to knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl to Fincham, and that the drugs she supplied caused his death.

The judge said he found it “particularly troubling” that she continued to sell fentanyl after Fincham’s death.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

