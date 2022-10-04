Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Wiley College has announced the death of their head women’s basketball coach, Tiffany Jackson. Jackson was 37.

“Coach Jackson became a valued member of the Wildcat family the day she stepped on campus,” said Bruce Peifer, Associate Vice President of Athletics. “She greatly impacted the lives of our young ladies. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”

Jackson came on board as Wiley’s head women’s basketball coach in April, telling KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman, “I’m just excited about all the history, the culture here; that was really important to me in making my decision to come.”

Jackson died of breast cancer; she was first diagnosed in Sept. 2015 with stage 3 cancer, and after successful treatment, received the news in May 2016 that her cancer was in remission, according to UT Austin Athletics.

She is an alum of University of Texas at Austin where she played basketball for the Lady Longhorns. She is one of only three three-time All-Americans in the school’s history, She was a four-time member of the All-Big 12 Conference Team, including a three-time first-team selection. Jackson is one of just six players in UT history to earn first-team All-Conference honors in three different seasons. She also was the 2004 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, according to the school’s sports website.

In 2007 she was the fifth pick of the WNBA draft to NY Liberty, she had stops in Tulsa and retired in 2017 with the LA Sparks.

She then became an assistant coach for the Lady Longhorns before joining Wiley College as head coach this year.

Jackson was born in Longview, and attended Hudson Pep before heading to Duncanville for high school.

Currently services are pending. Wiley College will honor Coach Jackson at the first women’s home game of the season.

