Tyler Area Chamber hosts annual meeting, awards banquet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet Tuesday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.

Below are the recipients of this year’s awards:

Small Business of the Year Award: Fitzpatrick Architects

Large Business of the Year Award: Northeast Texas Public Health District

Jerry Wolverton Volunteer of the Year Award: 300 members who worked on this year’s membership drive

Mary Howes Award (Contact Club Award) recipient: Nicole Cox, Able’s-Land Inc.

W.C. Windsor Award (Most Outstanding Person under 40) recipient: Kaitlyn Shultz, Heart of Tyler

T.B. Butler Award (Outstanding Citizen): John Soules Sr., John Soules Foods

