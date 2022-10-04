Tyler Area Chamber hosts annual meeting, awards banquet
Annual event held at Green Acres Crosswalk Center in Tyler
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet Tuesday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.
Below are the recipients of this year’s awards:
Small Business of the Year Award: Fitzpatrick Architects
Large Business of the Year Award: Northeast Texas Public Health District
Jerry Wolverton Volunteer of the Year Award: 300 members who worked on this year’s membership drive
Mary Howes Award (Contact Club Award) recipient: Nicole Cox, Able’s-Land Inc.
W.C. Windsor Award (Most Outstanding Person under 40) recipient: Kaitlyn Shultz, Heart of Tyler
T.B. Butler Award (Outstanding Citizen): John Soules Sr., John Soules Foods
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.