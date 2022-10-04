Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Area Chamber hosts annual meeting, awards banquet

Annual event held at Green Acres Crosswalk Center in Tyler
Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center hosted the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Awards on Tuesday.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet Tuesday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.

Below are the recipients of this year’s awards:

Small Business of the Year Award: Fitzpatrick Architects

Large Business of the Year Award: Northeast Texas Public Health District

Jerry Wolverton Volunteer of the Year Award: 300 members who worked on this year’s membership drive

Mary Howes Award (Contact Club Award) recipient: Nicole Cox, Able’s-Land Inc.

W.C. Windsor Award (Most Outstanding Person under 40) recipient: Kaitlyn Shultz, Heart of Tyler

T.B. Butler Award (Outstanding Citizen): John Soules Sr., John Soules Foods

