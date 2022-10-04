Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 50s again this morning with fair skies.  It will be sunny and warm again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.  Winds will be light out of the east and northeast, so humidity stays low.  The warming trend takes temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees tomorrow and Thursday, but a weak cold front arrives by Friday.  Unfortunately, there is no chance for rain with this front, but there is a cool down just in time for the weekend.  Friday, temperatures will be in the mid 80s, but by Saturday, some places in East Texas may not make it out of the 70s by afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, Gary Duane Phillips, 30
Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, shows signs of neglect
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial

Latest News

Tyler’s Municipal Rose Garden, the largest in America, is making its mark in a city more than...
Small rose garden in Poland promotes Tyler as ‘Rose Capital of America’
Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, Gary Duane Phillips, 30
Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, shows signs of neglect
Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment, upwards of $40K
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions