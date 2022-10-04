‘Trying to keep her alive’: Affidavit reveals texts from Trinity County couple accused of killing 2

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest affidavit for two people accused of killing a Trinity County couple reveals text messages between the two suspects talking about the act.

Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35. are charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Their bonds are set at $1.5 million bond for the murder charge and $50K bond for tampering with physical evidence, for each subject.

According to an affidavit, text messages between Rodriguez and Chrones revealed messages stating, “Got her...go to Lufkin, she is being a bad girl.”, “got the package in the room, resistance....whole t.” One message also states, “Trying to keep her alive till you get back.”

Deputies had conducted welfare checks at Karen and Clayton’s home after Clayton’s supervisor reported him missing from work for several days with no communication.

Rodriguez had told deputies the two were on vacation, however, cellphone data, financial records, and checks of the home reveal no evidence the two had traveled or went anywhere voluntarily.

