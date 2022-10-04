Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County commissioners court approves bidding process for roof maintenance on jail, library and depot museum

Rusk County commissioners court approves bidding process for roof maintenance on jail, library and depot museum
Rusk County commissioners court approves bidding process for roof maintenance on jail, library and depot museum(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County commissioners approved the bidding process for roof repairs at county jail, library and depot museum.

This follows a moisture test in which leaks were found. Original estimates to replace the entire jail roof were around two million dollars. Now that they only need to replace part of the roof, they expect the cost to be closer to $750,000. The library will cost between $50,000 and $100,000, with the depot project costing around $20,000.

“There were a few places, not many on the jail, where the insulation has gotten wet but it wasn’t much, so we voted to go out on bids not for a complete replacement but to do something on those roofs,” Rusk County judge, Joel Hale.

They plan to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for those projects. Judge Hale says they hope to have the work completed by the end of march.

