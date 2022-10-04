Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview

A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair died after Longview police said they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair died after Longview police said they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.

According to Officer Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, it happened at 4:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of E. Cotton.

Thornton said the person was struck by a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

