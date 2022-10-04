Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair died after Longview police said they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.
According to Officer Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, it happened at 4:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of E. Cotton.
Thornton said the person was struck by a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
