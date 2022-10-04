One killed in Anderson County crash
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man was killed in a crash near Palestine Sunday morning.
Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale, died at the crash scene on US-84 one mile west of Palestine.
DPS reports Ramirez was driving a Nissan Sentra east on US-84 on the wrong side of the road and hit a Ford F350 head-on.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Palestine Regional Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
