One killed in Anderson County crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man was killed in a crash near Palestine Sunday morning.

Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale, died at the crash scene on US-84 one mile west of Palestine.

DPS reports Ramirez was driving a Nissan Sentra east on US-84 on the wrong side of the road and hit a Ford F350 head-on.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Palestine Regional Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

