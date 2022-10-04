Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend’s death

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have issued a warrant for a woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Rose Catherine Garner, 60, of Nacogdoches.

Police report at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, receiving a call that a family member was found dead at a home in the 2300 block of Elizabeth St.

Officers found Garner with injuries believed to have been caused by a stab wound, according to police. An autopsy has been ordered.

Investigators obtained a homicide warrant for Garner’s boyfriend, James Edward Harris, 60, of Nacogdoches. Harris is described by police as a black male believed to be driving a gray Ford Expedition with Texas license plate CD3-M505.

Police advise if anyone sees the suspect please do not approach him but call 911. Anyone with information about the suspects location is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

