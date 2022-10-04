Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend’s death

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have issued a warrant for a woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Rose Catherine Garner, 60, of Nacogdoches.

Police report at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, receiving a call that a family member was found dead at a home in the 2300 block of Elizabeth St.

Officers found Garner with injuries believed to have been caused by a stab wound, according to police. An autopsy has been ordered.

Investigators obtained a homicide warrant for Garner’s boyfriend, James Edward Harris, 60, of Nacogdoches. Harris is described by police as a black male believed to be driving a gray Ford Expedition with Texas license plate CD3-M505.

Police advise if anyone sees the suspect please do not approach him but call 911. Anyone with information about the suspects location is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, Gary Duane Phillips, 30
Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, shows signs of neglect
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County
Alfonso Medina sentencing
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence

Latest News

Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Dry conditions bring burn bans back to East Texas counties