Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Nacogdoches around 3:00 a.m. When police officers arrived on-scene, they found that the driver of an SUV had struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway. The victim, identified as Robert Estepp IV, 23, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Estepp was walking in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle.

